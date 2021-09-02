CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively steady Thursday, growing by four from Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 455 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 140 new probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 591, leaving Wyoming with 4,157 active cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 731; Laramie County had 448; Campbell County had 341; Fremont had 297; Sweetwater had 290; Uinta had 270; Sheridan had 236; Lincoln had 175; Teton had 164; Park had 158; Albany had 154; Converse had 144; Hot Springs had 143; Carbon had 97; Goshen had 83; Johnson had 79; Washakie had 66; Crook and Weston had 40; Big Horn had 38; Sublette had 37, and Niobrara had 26.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 22 counties. Fremont County had the highest number of new cases at 61, while Laramie County followed with 60 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 76,602 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 71,587 have recovered.