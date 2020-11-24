CHEYENNE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming climbed by 415 on Tuesday, pushing the total of active cases in the state up by 68.
Meanwhile, Laramie County’s active cases total dropped by nearly the same amount.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the new confirmed cases, the state saw 113 new probable cases and received reports of 460 recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 11,861 active cases, an increase of 68 from Monday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 2,634; Laramie County had 1,623 (a decrease of 66); Albany County had 1,568; Campbell had 1,378; Fremont had 751; Sheridan had 617; Sweetwater had 456; Goshen had 409; Uinta had 388; Park had 310; Lincoln had 254; Platte had 173; Johnson had 171; Weston had 170; Washakie had 166; Teton had 139; Carbon had 135; Sublette had 116; Converse had 109; Big Horn had 92; Hot Springs had 78; Crook had 72, and Niobrara had 52.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new cases Tuesday came from all but one county, Niobrara. The highest number of new cases was seen in Natrona and Campbell counties, which had 50 each.
The total number of confirmed cases seen since the coronavirus was first reported in Wyoming in mid-March stood at 25,975 on Tuesday with the reported increases.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 113 Tuesday to total 3,984 since the pandemic began.
The reports of 460 recoveries brought to 17,896 the number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March.