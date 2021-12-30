...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Goshen and central Laramie counties including Torrington
and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 207 on Thursday, marking the second time in a week the number of active cases increased by more than 200.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 316 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 80 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 189, leaving the state with 1,327 active cases, 207 more than on Wednesday. The active case count increased by 203 on Tuesday from Monday.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases, 288; Laramie County had 285; Uinta County had 118; Natrona County had 107; Albany had 94; Campbell had 81; Fremont had 72; Sweetwater had 59; Sheridan had 49; Lincoln had 41; Carbon had 23; Park had 21; Converse had 19; Goshen had 16; Weston had 10; Platte and Washakie had nine; Big Horn and Sublette had eight; Crook had four; Hot Springs had three; Niobrara had two, and Johnson had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 115,638 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 112,785 have recovered.