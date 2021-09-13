CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 431 over the weekend to start the week at less than 3,700.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it saw 1,028 new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend, along with 154 new probable cases.
During the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,613, leaving the state with 3,676 active cases, a decline of 431 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 618; Laramie County had 364; Campbell County had 358; Fremont had 337; Uinta had 276; Sweetwater had 272; Sheridan had 227; Park had 179; Converse had 130; Lincoln had 126; Teton had 118; Albany had 112; Carbon had 91; Goshen had 79; Crook had 69; Big Horn had 57; Hot Springs had 56; Platte had 49; Washakie had 45; Sublette had 34; Johnson had 31; Weston had 29, and Niobrara County had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 81,825 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 77,270 have recovered.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the illness increased slightly over the weekend, growing by five to total 217.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 53, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 41.