CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 245 on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase in that total since mid-January.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the number of active cases in the state grew to 1,303 Wednesday. The last time a single-day increase so large was recorded was on Jan. 18 at 257.
The increase was the result of a gain of 187 in the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with the reporting of 62 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases increased by four to leave the state with 1,303 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases at 274; Natrona had 144; Campbell had 117; Fremont had 100; Uinta had 97; Sweetwater had 75; Albany had 59; Teton had 57; Sheridan had 54; Converse had 52; Carbon had 51; Park had 48; Lincoln had 41; Platte had 30; Goshen had 23; Sublette had 20; Big Horn had 15; Crook and Johnson had 10; Niobrara and Weston had nine; Washakie had five, and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in 19 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Campbell County at 26.
The new confirmed and probable cases bring to 65,953 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first discovered in the state in March of 2020. Of those, 63,864 have recovered.