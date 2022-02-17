CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 81 on Thursday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 164 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 23 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 268, leaving the state with 819 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 180; Natrona County had 78; Fremont County had 75; Campbell County had 73; Teton had 69; Sweetwater had 52; Albany had 45; Carbon had 44; Sheridan had 30; Goshen had 25; Lincoln had 22; Park had 20; Hot Springs and Uinta had 16; Washakie had 12; Big Horn and Platte had 11; Converse had 10; Weston had nine; Sublette had seven; Johnson had six, and Crook and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 153,850 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 151,342 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Wyoming hospitals increased by six on Thursday to total 88.
The highest number of COVID patients, 25, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 24.