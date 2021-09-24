CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 255 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 363 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 152 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Friday, the state received new reports of 770 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 4,148 active cases, a decline of 255 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 695; Campbell County had 462; Fremont County had 422; Laramie County had 319; Sweetwater had 273; Uinta had 256; Sheridan had 214; Park had 202; Albany had 163; Lincoln had 153; Teton had 142; Big Horn had 134; Converse had 111; Washakie had 106; Goshen had 94; Sublette had 82; Carbon had 78; Crook had 61; Johnson had 50; Platte and Weston had 35; Niobrara had 33, and Hot Springs had 28.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 87,866 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 82,763 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus declined by two on Friday to total 205. The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 38, while 30 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.