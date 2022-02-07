...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 517 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 711 new laboratory- confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, along with 169 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,397, leaving the state with 2,445 active cases on Monday, a decline of 517 from Friday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 403; Fremont County had 389; Natrona County had 280; Campbell had 231; Sweetwater had 216; Sheridan had 121; Albany had 109; Teton had 89; Carbon had 83; Park had 78; Lincoln had 69; Uinta had 55; Goshen had 45; Crook had 40; Sublette had 39; Hot Springs had 34; Platte had 33; Converse and Weston had 30; Washakie had 28; Big Horn had 20; Johnson had 13, and Niobrara had 10.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 150,722 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 146,627 have recovered.