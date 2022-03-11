...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 10 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 53 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with reports of five new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 48, leaving the state with 255 active cases.
The number of active cases fell to zero in Johnson County. Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 41; Natrona County had 31; Teton County had 29; Fremont had 23; Goshen and Weston had 20; Sweetwater had 16; Albany had 11; Carbon and Sheridan had seven; Platte and Uinta had five; Big Horn and Park had four; Lincoln, Niobrara and Washakie had three; Converse had two, and Crook, Hot Springs and Sublette had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,744 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 153,740 have recovered.
Statewide, there were 32 people being treated for COVID-19 on Friday in Wyoming hospitals. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the most patients, 10, while Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had seven.
Starting next week, the Wyoming Department of Health plans to update COVID case numbers twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday.