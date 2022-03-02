CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 26 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 83 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 10 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 67 to leave the state with 340 active COVID cases.
Laramie County had 61 active cases; Fremont and Natrona counties had 33; Sweetwater had 25; Goshen and Teton had 21; Albany and Campbell had 20; Weston had 18; Carbon had 15; Sheridan had 13; Park and Platte had eight; Uinta and Washakie had seven; Lincoln had six; Sublette jhad five; Crook, Hot Springs and Niobrara had four; Big Horn and Johnson had three and Converse had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,277 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 153,196 have recovered.