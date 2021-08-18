CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming climbed on Wednesday to levels not seen since mid-December, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
Figures from the department’s regular coronavirus update showed the number of active cases grew to 2,674 on Wednesday, an increase of 451 from Tuesday.
The number is the highest seen since Dec. 14, when the state had 2,967 active cases.
The state received 366 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday and 122 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 37 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving it with 2,674 active cases.
Ten Wyoming counties now have more than 100 active cases and four have more than 200.
Laramie County continues to have the most active cases at 442; Natrona County had 414; Campbell had 267; Uinta had 221; Fremont had 181; Sheridan had 145; Sweetwater had 128; Albany had 127; Teton had 123; Park had 117; Carbon had 86; Converse had 75; Lincoln had 73; Goshen had 54; Platte had 48; Big Horn had 35; Johnson had 34; Weston had 29; Washakie had 24; Crook had 17; Hot Springs had 16; Sublette had 11, and Niobrara had seven.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All Wyoming counties reported new confirmed cases on Wednesday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 54, while Uinta County had 42.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 69,844 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those cases, 763 have involved the Delta variant.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus Wednesday was 122, the same number seen Tuesday.
The highest number of patients was seen at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 29, while the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 28.