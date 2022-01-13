Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 277 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, reported it received 946 new reports of laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 297 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 966, leaving the state with 3,540 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 665; Teton County had 480; Natrona County had 460; Albany had 339; Fremont had 251; Uinta had 246; Campbell had 190; Sweetwater had 186; Sheridan had 157; Lincoln had 91; Park had 86; Carbon had 82; Johnson had 53; Converse had 48; Goshen had 37; Sublette had 34; Washakie had 28; Platte had 27; Crook had 23; Weston had 20; Hot Springs had 19; Big Horn had 12, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 124,986 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was detected in Wyoming. Of those, 119,858 have recovered, while 1,588 have died.