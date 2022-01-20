CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 223 on Thursday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 1,029 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 321 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,127, leaving the state with 7,346 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases, 1,401; Natrona County had 1,145; Teton County had 720; Fremont had 716; Albany had 518; Campbell had 453; Sweetwater had 409; Sheridan had 358; Uinta had 326; Lincoln had 206; Park had 166; Carbon had 154; Johnson had 151; Goshen had 120; Converse had 111; Sublette had 72; Wahsakie had 67; Crook had 65; Platte had 62; Weston had 60; Hot Springs had 29; Big Horn had 26, and Niobrara had 11.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 133,495 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 124,548 have recovered.
The number of people being treated at Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus fell by four on Thursday to total 104.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the most coronavirus patients, 24, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 22.