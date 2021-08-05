...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to rise Thursday, climbing by 53 from Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 154 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 93 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 194, leaving the state with 1,356 active cases, an increase of 53 over Wednesday.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state at 279; Nartrona County had 170; Campbell County had 129; Uinta County had 112; Fremont County had 104; Sweetwater had 71; Sheridan had 64; Teton had 62; Albany had 61; Park had 49; Carbon had 46; Converse had 42; Platte had 25; Sublette had 21; Goshen had 19; Big Horn had 16; Crook, Johnson and Weston had nine, and Hot Springs, Niobrara and Washakie had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Nineteen Wyoming counties reported new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The highest number of new cases was again found in Laramie County at 27, followed by Campbell County with 21.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 66,200 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 64,058 have recovered.