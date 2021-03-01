As of 3 p.m. Monday, March 1, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 46,147, an increase of 71 confirmed cases over yesterday's 46,076.
The greatest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases was again in Sweetwater County, which reported 14; all other counties' increases were in the single digits.
Fremont County reported eight new cases; Laramie County had seven; Natrona and Teton counties had six each; Carbon and Lincoln counties each had five; Big Horn and Park counties had three new cases; Albany, Campbell, Sheridan, Uinta and Washakie counties all reported two new cases; Goshen, Hot Springs, Platte and Sublette counties reported one. Converse, Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston counties had no change in their number of confirmed cases.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 552, a decline of 39 cases since yesterday's 591.