CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 88 on Thursday to go back over 1,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 151 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 29 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 92, leaving the state with 1,018 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 207; Teton County had 138; Uinta County had 119; Natrona County had 94; Campbell and Fremont had 60; Sheridan and Sweetwater had 51; Carbon had 37; Park had 33; Albany had 32; Lincoln had 29; Goshen and Weston had 20; Sublette and Washakie had 11; Crook and Platte had 10; Johnson had eight; Converse had seven; Big Horn and Hot Springs had four, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 114,242 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,698 have recovered.