CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew beyond 3,000 Wednesday for the first time since mid-December.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state had 3,372 active COVID cases on Wednesday, an increase of 423 from Tuesday and the highest number seen since Dec. 13, when the total stood at 3,758.
The department reported receiving 348 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 111 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the state received new reports of recoveries among 36 people with confirmed or probable cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 576; Laramie County had 470; Campbell County had 349; Uinta had 253; Sheridan had 210; Fremont had 207; Sweetwater had 194; Teton had 168; Albany had 166; Park had 132; Converse had 94; Lincoln had 88; Goshen had 65; Carbon, Johnson and Platte had 60; Weston had 44; Hot Springs had 41; Crook had 35; Big Horn had 31; Washakie had 28; Niobrara had 20, and Sublette had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties, with Sheridan County reporting the highest number of new cases at 44. Natrona County reported 43 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 72,528 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 68,321 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus grew by nine from Tuesday to total 174 on Wednesday. The largest number of coronavirus patients – 40 – was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while 34 were being treated at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.