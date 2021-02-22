CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s active coronavirus case number fell below 700 again Monday with new reports of more than 130 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its latest update, reported 93 new confirmed and 12 new probable cases of COVID-19.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries grew by 136 from Sunday to leave the state with 671 active cases, a decline of 31.
Fremont County had 92 active cases as of Monday; Teton County had 91; Sweetwater County had 78; Carbon had 66; Uinta had 57; Natrona had 54; Laramie had 45; Park and Sheridan had 29; Lincoln had 28; Albany had 25; Campbell and Converse had 14; Platte had 13; Big Horn had 11; Goshen had 10; Washakie had six; Weston had three; Hot Springs and Sublette had two, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Crook County remained free of active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Sweetwater County had the highest number of new cases at 27, followed by Fremont County with 14.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,900 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March. Of those, 52,567 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department figures.