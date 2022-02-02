...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Light snow has come to an end across the warned area and
the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire early. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills of 25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to
35 below zero possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost half on Wednesday as the state said it received new reports of more than 3,400 recoveries.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 805 new reports of laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday, along with 272 reports of probable cases.
But at the same time, the number of recoveries among people with confirmed or probable cases increased by 3,451, leaving the state with 2,850 active cases. Wednesday’s total is a decline of 2,374, about 45%, from Tuesday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 505; Natrona County had 374; Fremont had 312; Campbell had 282; Sweetwater had 220; Sheridan had 160; Carbon had 122; Albany had 117; Teton had 111; Park had 88; Uinta had 76; Goshen had 67; Lincoln had 60; Washakie had 49; Converse and Sublette had 48; Niobrara had 39; Weston had 37; Johnson had 36; Crook had 35; Big Horn had 31; Platte had 19 and Hot Springs had 14.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 148,382 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 143,882 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus declined by 12 on Wednesday from Tuesday to total 155.
The highest number of patients, 45, was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 41.