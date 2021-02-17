CHEYENNE – The number of active COVID cases in Wyoming went up on Wednesday, but remained below 800, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 51 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and 48 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 39, leaving the state with 749 active cases, an increase of 60 from Tuesday.
Fremont County had 127 active cases; Teton County had 100; Natrona County had 82; Laramie County had 67; Carbon had 62; Sweetwater had 52; Albany had 40; Uinta had 39; Sheridan had 38; Park had 31; Converse had 24; Lincoln had 23; Big Horn had 18; Campbell had 17; Goshen and Platte had nine; Washakie had four; Weston had three; Sublette had two, and Hot Springs and Johnson had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties reported no active cases Wednesday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 13 counties. Carbon County had the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Fremont at 11.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,450 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 52,039 people have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department figures.