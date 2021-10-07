CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 67 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 475 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 206 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 614 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,816 active cases, an increase of 67 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases, 711; Campbell County had 374; Laramie County had 337; Fremont County had 298; Sheridan had 251; Park had 249; Uinta had 234; Sweetwater had 186; Lincoln and Washakie had 147; Albany had 138; Converse had 106; Big Horn had 95; Goshen had 94; Sublette had 90; Carbon and Platte had 71; Weston had 48; Johnson had 46; Teton had 40; Crook had 37; Hot Springs had 26, and Niobrara had 20.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 93,764 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 88,907 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospitals being treated for coronavirus increased by 16 from Wednesday to total 217 on Thursday. The highest number of patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 52, while 38 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.