...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Tuesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires from surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 310...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301.Fire weather zone
302.Fire weather zone 305.Fire weather zone 307.Fire weather
zone 310.
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 94 over the weekend.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed that the state recorded 444 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday from Friday, along with 129 new probable cases.
Also over the weekend, the state received new reports of 479 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 1,536 active cases, an increase of 94 from Friday.
Laramie County continued to lead the state for the number of active cases at 364; Natrona County had 198, Campbell County had 153; Uinta had 110; Teton had 85; Sheridan had 83; Fremont had 78; Albany had 62; Park and Sweetwater had 61; Carbon had 54; Converse had 49; Lincoln had 40; Big Horn had 25; Platte had 24; Goshen had 20; Johnson had 16; Weston had 14; Hot Springs had 10; Sublette and Washakie had eight; Niobrara had seven, and Crook had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county except Niobrara reported new confirmed coronavirus cases. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 131. Campbell County had 54.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 67,026 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 64,704 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 20, from 81 to 101 statewide from Friday to Monday. The largest number in one facility was 27 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the second-largest amount at 16, but that was down from 18 on Friday, according to data self-reported to the Wyoming Department of Health by hospital officials.