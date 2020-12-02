CHEYENNE – The annual adopt-a-child for Christmas campaign is collecting donations for some of Cheyenne’s neediest children.
The program, which was started several years ago by Corey Lynn Loghry, owner of Lynn Buys Houses and founder of the nonprofit Support Our Students, is designed to give holiday gifts to kids whose families can’t otherwise afford it. Cheyenne residents who have the means to do so are encouraged to buy presents for the approximately 1,100 children enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 who could potentially go without this year.
That figure was close to the number of students who school social workers identified as qualifying for donations last year. But due to the economic downturn created by the pandemic, Loghry said she’s seen a shift in the types of donations people are asking for.
“Usually we see a lot of requests for toys – what you would expect children to ask for for Christmas,” she said. “It seems like this year there’s a demand for the bare necessities. There’s a lot of need for warm clothes, winter coats, shoes and just the basics.”
Ellen Gashler, a social worker at Saddle Ridge Elementary and a member of the school district’s crisis team, assists Loghry with identifying students who are in need of donations.
“There’s so many homes that could be low-income,” said Gashler, who said she will never require families to show a proof of income to qualify for the adopt-a-child program. “If we feel there is a family in need, we’ll sign them up. A lot of that information comes from our teachers. They are so close to these kids, and a lot of times they know the environment they’re coming from.”
This year especially, Gashler has seen many families dealing with unexpected job loss or reduced pay.
“They’re just trying to survive, yet they want to give their children that Christmas experience,” she said. “They’re not asking for big ticket items like tablets or video games. It’s really just the basics.”
In addition to changing needs, Loghry has also seen fewer people who have the means to donate this year.
“People that have done it in the past are also struggling – everybody is struggling. I say every day that unless you’re Amazon, you’re probably struggling,” she said. “People that have done it for six years have reached out to say they just can’t do it this year. I don’t know that we’re going to be able to meet the need for all of these kids.”
“I hate to say something is better than nothing, but it may come down to that just because nonprofits across the board are struggling, and their contributors are struggling.”
This year’s bleak economic picture also pushed Loghry to alter the format of the donations.
In the past, contributors have been asked to buy gifts for one specific child, hence the adopt-a-child banner. However, this year, Loghry is asking people to donate whatever they can – whether that’s one item or 100 – for their assigned age group. In the 8-year-old category, for instance, the organization has listed the most commonly requested items and average clothing sizes, which is meant to allow people to donate a range of goods and hopefully help every child receive something.
The social distancing requirements of the pandemic have also changed how the donation event will happen.
Anyone who has signed up to donate is asked to arrive on Dec. 12 at the parking lot of Storey Gymnasium, located at 2811 House Ave. There will be two trucks marked with the Lynn Buys Houses logo, and people will be able to drop off their bag of donations – which should be clearly marked by assigned age group – without making physical contact. The lobby of the gym will also be open for volunteers to accept donations, but only a small number of people will be able to come in at a time, and everyone is required to wear masks.
On Dec. 13, Support Our Students will host a socially distanced shopping day at Storey Gymnasium, which will allow parents to come and pick out items for their children.
If you are interested in making a donation, go to the Support Our Students Facebook page and click on the sign-up sheet to get started. The organization is also collecting holiday donations for roughly 300 low-income senior citizens.