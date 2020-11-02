CHEYENNE – After a potential COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for coronavirus and is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.
According to a news release sent around 5 p.m. Monday, Gordon took a rapid result test at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department that came back negative, and he is awaiting results of a secondary test.
The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting, according to the release.