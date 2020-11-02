20201022-news-virus-mc-9.JPG
Gov. Mark Gordon removes his mask before speaking during a media briefing Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The briefing, which also included updates from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO and President Tim Thornell, gave information on the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as the upcoming election. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – After a potential COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for coronavirus and is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

According to a news release sent around 5 p.m. Monday, Gordon took a rapid result test at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department that came back negative, and he is awaiting results of a secondary test.

The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting, according to the release.

