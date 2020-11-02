Gov. Mark Gordon removes his mask before speaking during a media briefing Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The briefing, which also included updates from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO and President Tim Thornell, gave information on the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as the upcoming election. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle