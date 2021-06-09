CHEYENNE – As part of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4, two Albertsons pharmacies in Wyoming will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.
On June 11, 18 and 25, the two Albertsons pharmacies – in Cheyenne, the pharmacy is located at 5800 Yellowstone Road; in Casper, the pharmacy is located at 1076 Cy Road – will stay open two extra hours, until 10 p.m., to conduct special vaccine clinics.
The extended hours will help ensure that those with less flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them.
No appointments are necessary, but customers can schedule an appointment by visiting https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html. Also, customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20% off coupon on their groceries.