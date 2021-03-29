LARAMIE – All members of the University of Wyoming community are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, another major step toward a return to a traditional fall 2021 semester.
On Monday, Albany County’s vaccination program entered Phase 2 of vaccine administration under Wyoming Department of Health guidelines, meaning all county residents age 16 and older can schedule vaccination appointments. This includes all UW students.
Already, close to 11,000 county residents – including many UW employees and students with certain health conditions – have received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine through the county’s vaccination program, a collaborative effort of Albany County Public Health, UW and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
On Saturday, about 315 students who live in UW residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses – who qualified under Phase 1c4 – received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, which requires just one dose.
Under Phase 2, the Albany County Vaccine Clinic and other local providers are administering the Pfizer (age 16 and up), Moderna (age 18 and up) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18 and up) vaccines by appointment.
UW students should keep in mind that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses several weeks apart, so those not planning to return to campus after spring break should consider either returning to receive the second dose or being vaccinated in their home communities.
Questions specifically about the vaccines should be emailed to COVIDVX@uwyo.edu. Additional information is available on UW’s COVID vaccine webpage, http://www.uwyo.edu/alerts/campus-return/vaccination/index.html.