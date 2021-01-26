CHEYENNE – After a year of weathering modified learning during COVID-19, graduation rates in Laramie County’s two school districts have fallen slightly since last year.
In Laramie County School District 1, the four-year graduation rate fell from 81.6% during the 2018-19 school year to 77.9% during the 2019-20 school year, according to data the Wyoming Department of Education released Tuesday.
That’s a little bit lower than the statewide average of 82.3%.
“Three percentage points is huge whenever you start talking about kids not graduating, but not a huge fluctuation,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said. “COVID-19 might have been a factor, because we had some kids who would not complete their work during remote learning, and even our attempts during the summer weren’t as good as we would have liked.”
At-risk students, including homeless students, those with special learning needs, and those who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch saw some of the biggest declines in graduation rates.
During the 2018-19 school year, 62.3% of homeless students in LCSD1 graduated on time. Last year, 50.9% did.
Steve Newton, director of instruction for the district, said that trend speaks to the challenges of remote learning.
“A lot of the steps that we take to help kids who are on the margins we couldn’t take during the shutdown,” Newton said. “Now, we’re not only redoubling those efforts, but we’re also trying new things. One thing we need to figure out is how we do interventions for kids learning at a distance.”
Newton said the district’s strategy to improve its graduation rates during the current school year is to start looking at it “kid by kid.”
“We’re trying to put the faces to those numbers and find out what exactly happened with each individual student,” he said. “Not all of our schools' (graduation rates) dropped, so there is a need to examine this school by school, as well."
LCSD2: 7th-highest in the state
In Laramie County School District 2, which recorded the seventh-highest on-time graduation rate in the state, dipped a few percentage points, too – from 97.1% during the 2018-19 school year to 94.9% during the 2019-20 school year. However, both data sets demonstrate drastic improvements from the 82.8% of students who graduated during the 2017-18 school year.
“We made a point of saying we just can’t lose kids. We gotta keep them in. They need a high school diploma,” LCSD2 Superintendent Jon Abrams said. “We’re prepared to do whatever we can to meet the needs of students. Sometimes that’s making sure they’re in the right class. Sometimes it’s teachers working to help those students be successful. Sometimes it’s just letting them know that we care that they’re there. That’s probably the most important thing.”
Of the roughly 2% decrease in graduation rates last year, Abrams said he knows by name the students who didn’t graduate and knows "we did everything we could to keep them in.”
When COVID-19 hit last spring and upended traditional classroom instruction, Abrams said the district poured its effort into helping the senior class reach the finish line.
“When we ended up closing the schools, we made a point of focusing on those seniors. We figured we have years – at least a year – to work with everyone else, but our seniors, we had only a couple of months,” Abrams said. “I can’t give enough credit to those teachers and guidance counselors. They’re the ones that made it happen."
Grad rates climb statewide, low for minorities
Like both Brown and Abrams, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said at a virtual news conference Tuesday that she had concerns about how COVID-19 might influence graduation rates, but the statewide numbers are reassuring.
For the seventh year in a row, Wyoming’s graduation rates have continued to climb, rising from 82.1% during the 2018-19 school to 82.3% last year.
“It’s always good when we find normalcy in the midst of a pandemic, and we weren’t quite sure what our graduation rates would be like – if they would be inflated or well below average,” Balow said. “This is really the first data set we have since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. We don’t want to put any additional emphasis or undue emphasis on our graduation rates because it’s one piece of the data puzzle on our student success and outcomes, but it’s an important piece.”
Despite the positive trend, Balow acknowledged that “as always, I remain concerned about the around 18% of students who aren’t graduating on time,” but said there are “lots of supports in place” at the state and local level to help those kids.
English Language Learners and American Indian students in Wyoming graduated at the lowest rate of any demographic reported in the data, at a rate of 60.2% and 61.8%, respectively. Hispanic, Black and mixed race students also lagged behind their white peers, of which 84.1% graduated on time in 2020.
“Obviously, we’re always concerned when we see any student group that is performing lower than we would like,” said Kari Eakins, chief policy officer for the department. “At this specific point, I don’t know that we have any specific correlations to actions that need to be taken. What we’ll be doing is really looking both at the student groups that are not performing the way we had hope and also at the specific schools struggling with their graduation rates and put those pieces of data together to support those schools and help every student reach this important milestone.”
Budget cuts
Although it’s in the process of asking for a one-year extension, part of the state’s federal Every Student Succeeds Act plan is to have every school in Wyoming reach at least an 88% graduation rate by 2031. In 2020, 40 schools, including both Pine Bluffs High School and Cheyenne’s Central High School, met that mark.
And it’s still not clear if or how the looming education budget crisis will challenge those plans.
The Wyoming Legislature is currently grappling with an estimated $300 million revenue shortfall in its School Foundation Program Account, which is largely a result of a decline in the coal, oil and gas industries the state relies on to fund its K-12 education system.
That bleak outlook deteriorated even further Tuesday, as President Joe Biden is now expected to announce a moratorium on new oil and gas leases. In a news release, Balow called the policy proposal an “unconscionable” move that would “defund schools” in Wyoming.
“Budget cuts always concern me, especially as we creep closer and closer to the classroom,” Balow said at the news conference. “However, at this time I don’t think we’re prepared to make any direct correlations to what a budget cut in a certain amount would mean or what it would do for our graduation rates.”