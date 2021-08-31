...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Another 23 Wyoming deaths tied to COVID-19 this week
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 23 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus in the past week, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which all occurred in August, brought to 858 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The deaths included five Fremont County residents, three men and two women, who were all hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Five Laramie County residents, three women and two men, also died in August. Three were hospitalized, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Big Horn County woman, a Campbell County woman and two Converse County women.
A Natrona County woman, a Park County woman, a Platte County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sublette County man, a Uinta County man and a Washakie County woman were also among the victims.
The news Tuesday came as the department’s figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 73 from Monday to total 3,439.