CHEYENNE – Another 23 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
However, the department also announced that the number of active cases in the state fell again, leaving two counties with no active cases.
The department said the deaths occurred between January and within the last week and most involved older adults.
The deaths bring to 647 the number of Wyoming fatalities tied to COVID-19.
Among those whose deaths were reported Tuesday were seven Laramie County residents, five men and two women, and four Natrona County residents, two men and one woman.
Other deaths included a Big Horn County woman, two Campbell County men, a Converse County woman, a Crook County man, a Fremont County woman, a Goshen County man, a Park County man and woman, a Sheridan County woman, a Sweetwater County woman and a Teton County man.
Meanwhile, Crook County became the second in the state behind Hot Springs County to report no active coronavirus cases this week as the number of active cases in the state fell by 72 on Tuesday.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported nine new confirmed COVID cases and 37 new probable cases Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases reported to the department increased by 95, leaving the state with 797 active COVID cases, the lowest number seen since Sept. 22.
Teton County had 160 active cases; Fremont County had 105; Natrona County had 83; Sheirdan had 68; Laramie had 53; Sweetwater had 48; Uinta had 42; Park had 34; Campbell and Carbon had 33; Albany had 30; Big Horn had 24; Lincoln had 23; Converse had 17; Platte had 11; Goshen and Sublette had 10; Weston had eight; Washakie had four, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Seven counties reported 29 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, but at the same time, the Department of Health adjusted its totals to reduce confirmed case numbers by 20 in six counties.
Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 10, while the Health Department reduced the reported number of confirmed cases in Campbell and Natrona counties by six each.
The new cases brought to 52,830 the number of people diagnosed with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 51,386 have recovered, according to Health Department figures.