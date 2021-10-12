...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 29 Wyoming residents have been linked to COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in September and October brought to 1,080 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included six Big Horn County residents, five men and one woman, all residents of long-term care facilities who died in September and October.
The victims also included five Park County residents, three women and two men, who died in September and October.
Other victims included an Albany County man, two Campbell County men, a Converse County woman, a Crook County man, two Fremont County men, two Laramie County women, two Lincoln County men, a Natrona County man and woman, a Sheridan County woman and three Sweetwater County men.
The deaths were announced on the same day that Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 65 to total 3,169.