...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 30 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in October, November and December, brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus since it was first detected in the state to 1,502.
Four Campbell County residents, two men and two women, were among the fatalities, as were four Laramie County residents, three women and one man.
Natrona County also saw four deaths related to coronavirus, three men and one woman, while three Park County residents, two women and a man, also died. The deaths of three Sweetwater County residents, a woman and two men, were also tied to coronavirus.
Other fatalities included an Albany County woman, a Carbon County man, a Converse County man, a Crook County man, a Fremont County man and woman, a Goshen County woman and a Johnson County woman.
The deaths of two Lincoln County residents, a man and a woman, were also tied to coronavirus, as was the death of a Sheridan County man and a Washakie County woman.
The announcement came on the same day state figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 to total 1,035.