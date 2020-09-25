CHEYENNE – At least one student at Cheyenne’s East High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued Friday by Laramie County School District 1.
The positive case has forced a total of 14 East students to quarantine at home for the next two weeks. That number is far lower than the approximately 100 students at McCormick Junior High School who had to start quarantining last week after a student and staff member tested positive. That’s because Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued updated quarantine guidelines Wednesday.
Under the new orders, students no longer have to quarantine if “a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings.”
According to contract-tracing results, the 14 East students who are now quarantining were participating in an activity in which they were not wearing masks.
“We did not have any of our students from McCormick who were in contact with (a positive person) and were wearing a mask who turned out positive,” said LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown. Health officials have cleared those McCormick students who were under quarantine to return to school Monday.
Brown said although there have been some isolated cases in which some people have resisted mask-wearing, “in the long run, everyone has been good about (wearing masks), knowing that it is a requirement.”
“We’ve not been able to track one case back to the schools as (the site of origin), so I think we’re trying to do the best we can,” said Brown, who noted that while he is pleased with how the district has been able to handle positive cases, “every person and every family’s health dynamic is different, so it’s hard to give individual guidance on how families should react” to new cases.
Brown and other district officials have been and will continue to hold weekly meetings with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department about how to address the virus in schools. However, the district has no plans to create an online dashboard that would allow families to track COVID-19 data for themselves.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said she initially had concerns about cases spiking as a result of in-person schooling resuming.
Although some areas in Wyoming, such as in Natrona County, have shown much higher numbers of cases in schools, Emmons credits LCSD1’s vigilance with keeping numbers low in Cheyenne.
“The school district has been phenomenal about making sure they have really good practices in place to keep the kids and teachers safe,” Emmons said. “They are social distancing, they are wearing masks when they’re supposed to be, they are doing the in-depth cleaning. I really think that’s what’s made a difference in Laramie County that other places have not seen.”