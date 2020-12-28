CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Board of Commissioners has extended the application deadline for Gov. Mark Gordon’s new Community Charitable Relief Program, which authorizes the commissioners to distribute $1.9 million in CARES Act relief funding to local nonprofits.
When the commissioners met last Wednesday to discuss the application and distribution process, the situation was complicated due to President Donald Trump’s delay in signing the new $900 billion stimulus bill. Without his signature, the CARES Act funds were set to expire at the end of the year, so the commissioners could only open one grant application, with the goal of getting that funding out before the deadline.
But with Trump signing the bill Sunday night, the door was opened for Laramie County’s nonprofits to have more time to apply for more extensive relief, including reimbursements for lost donations. The application deadline for interested nonprofits is now 5 p.m. Feb. 1 for all aspects of the relief program.
“With the expansion, it is going to really give an opportunity for many of our local organizations that maybe saw some significant losses due to either down donations or inability to fundraise,” Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said. “It could possibly keep doors open on some of these organizations locally that provide needed services to some of our most vulnerable populations.”
Before, the only grant application accepted by the commissioners offered a reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses. But now, with the new stimulus bill, nonprofits can apply for funding to make up lost donations, as well. Both the COVID-19 spending and donation reimbursements can be applied for using Application A, which can be found online at laramiecounty.com.
Additionally, with the new stimulus package extending the original CARES Act distribution deadline to March, Malm expects these changes will allow commissioners to get more money into the hands of local organizations, as the agencies have more time to put together thorough applications.
When the commissioners were working with the Dec. 28 application deadline for COVID-19 reimbursements, Malm said, “My fear was that we would be looking at maybe only getting out 10% of that money, at the high end.”
He said he felt much more confident in the county’s ability to distribute all $1.95 million with the extended deadline and expanded offerings.
Under the new bill, if an agency hosted a big fundraiser in 2019, then hosted the same fundraiser virtually in 2020, with much less participation, it can now apply for relief funds to cover that difference in donations. Or, if that fundraiser had to be canceled altogether, the agency could still apply for those lost revenues.
Even if an agency was unable to access grants they normally could due to COVID-19, that agency can apply for relief funds to make up for that loss.
As for COVID-19 expenditures, agencies can apply for reimbursement of money they spent: providing services to residents impacted by COVID-19 at no cost, including food, child care and mental health services; providing direct payment to residents for basic needs like utility or rent costs; and covering operational costs of providing services in a COVID-19-safe manner.