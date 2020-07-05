The Greatest Generation was called that because of its selfless courage and willingness to endure hardship and face death to rid the world of horrific Axis dictatorships. They showed unparalleled tough moral fiber.
There have been intervening generations since then, but the latest to confront a truly horrific challenge – in this case, the coronavirus pandemic – has not exhibited the same strength of character.
Now, we have many truly heroic frontline health care workers and others whose grit and tenacity cannot be questioned – only admired. However, to our great distaste, we also have an embarrassing lot of squirmy and petulant brats who are unwilling or perhaps incapable of thinking about their own welfare, let alone the welfare of others. They are willing to endanger human lives for the sake of quickly returning to what they think is a normal life. Spoiled tots.
Case in point: A recent article in the WTE describes an outbreak of the coronavirus somewhere in Uinta County. Apparently, one bar and at least one “young adult” carrying the virus got together with all of its friends without social distancing. The result was a spike from nine to 87 cases in little more than two weeks.
It is tempting to say, “Poor babies, diddum’s mumsie try to make ums eat icky old vegetables or make ums go beddy-bye without ums ice cream? No hot dogs for breakfast? Or did ums kick, scream get everything it wanted? Now ums is all grown up. So now does it want its bars and movie theaters opened up just ‘cause ums wants it? Is ums tired of waiting? Since ums can’t see the nasty little virusy thingies walking around looking for somebody to infect, ums has struggled for weeks and shouldn’t have to take it anymore. Poor ums. Ums is so spoiled, but the nasty old virus doesn’t care how special you are."
I agree with the old saying that you can’t fix stupid. I don’t think any human being can, but I am dead certain coronavirus can.