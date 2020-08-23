CHEYENNE – Standing in front of the table, with an array of colorful backpacks before them, kids’ eyes lit up as they confronted the seemingly unlimited choices to choose from.
Their priority was in picking out the most colorful backpack to suit their tastes, but the packs were also filled with school supplies they’ll need for the upcoming school year.
Smart Sports partnered with several community businesses, including Cheyenne Dog Food Company, Frontier Trampoline Park, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, The Desperado Depot and Nutrition Company of Cheyenne for the Operation Backpack giveaway. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Smart Sports on Yellowstone Road and was so successful, organizers are planning another backpack event for next Saturday.
Chay Yap, manager at Smart Sports, organized the event and said she was inspired to create the event because she wanted to figure out a way to give back to the community. She said it took a while to order the supplies in order to figure out how many kids the event could serve, and several days to put the backpacks together after sanitizing everything in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The backpacks were split up between elementary school students and high school students, with the supplies in each backpack geared toward those needs.
As of now, there were a total of about 500 kids signed up for the backpack event between the two Saturdays.
“We had a boy come in here – he’s fighting leukemia – and I just, I started crying. He was here, he was smiling and he was so strong. I was like, that’s why we do it,” Yap said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of people that are part of Safehouse, Unaccompanied Youth of Cheyenne, people that go to the Boys and Girls Club. We tried to kind of hit those who needed it the most, because it makes it all worthwhile.”
Melissa Webb came to the giveaway with her children, and said she thought the giveaway was great. She said her kids go through a lot of supplies, especially the younger ones. She has a child in third grade and another entering kindergarten.
Webb said she’s fortunate to be able to stay home with her kids, and plans to do virtual learning with her children. But, she said, it’s going to be a little bit different and exciting.
Lakota Webb, 9, said he was excited because he got a backpack with his favorite colors – black and neon green. His younger brother, Christian Webb, 5, chimed in and said he also liked his backpack because “red is kind of cool,” as he spun around with his new backpack.
Dezarae Henry and her daughter, JaZ’zelle Henry, 4, said she thought the backpack giveaway was great, and she appreciates it.
“When people are in need, there’s always somebody to help,” she said.
She added she’s scared for the upcoming school year with COVID-19 going around, but said she hopes it goes well. JaZ’zelle said she loves her new purple backpack, but is scared to go to school this year.
Smart Sports owner and doctor Skip Ross said he’s been having patients come in who lost their jobs and lost their insurance, all while raising children. He said this is a way to give back to the community, and people seem receptive to it.
“I think it’s really good having the staff I have now that thinks outside the box and they’re not afraid to volunteer time,” he said.