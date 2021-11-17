WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and all Republican senators in formally challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.
“The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate is federal government overreach at its worst. The country is already facing massive worker shortages and a supply chain crisis. President Biden is only making it worse. This is why all Republican senators are challenging this unlawful mandate,” Barrasso said in a news release. “As a doctor, I know vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and they work. The choice to be vaccinated should be made in consultation with your health care provider – not dictated by the federal government. The people of Wyoming shouldn’t be forced to choose between their job and their personal health care decisions.”
“The president has signed numerous executive orders placing burdensome and far-reaching mandates on people in Wyoming,” Lummis said in the release. “To make matters worse, he is requiring our job creators and businesses to enforce these mandates. This is unconstitutional, unconscionable and unacceptable. American citizens deserve autonomy and privacy in making health care decisions, and private businesses should not be forced to carry out the will of an overreaching federal government.”
On Sept. 8, Biden announced vaccine mandates that would extend to 80 million private sector workers and additional mandates on millions of federal workers and contractors. The mandate has been stayed by the federal courts, however, and will be reviewed by the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.