CHEYENNE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming announced Tuesday its waiver of out-of-pocket costs for telemedicine services and necessary treatment for COVID-19 is being extended through Aug. 31 of this year, according to a news release.
Nationally, data shows that individuals may have delayed regular, necessary and routine health care due to their concern about COVID-19. The use of telemedicine assures that normal health care needs or monitoring of chronic disease can continue safely, through telemedicine services.
“We are continually monitoring the situation across Wyoming,” President and CEO Diane Gore said in the release. “The status of COVID-19 in our state remains somewhat fluid, and we want our members to know they can continue their regular medical care safely by taking advantage of telemedicine services.”
BCBSWY is also waiving member cost share for treatment of the COVID-19 illness.
“We have likely not seen the end of COVID-19 in Wyoming, and there shouldn’t be any cost barriers for those who may need treatment for the disease,” Gore added.
Testing to diagnose COVID-19 for treatment purposes is already provided without member cost share under federal provisions. Extended benefits apply to fully insured groups and individuals, but is optional for self-funded groups.
Visit BCBSWY.com/covid19/ for more information.