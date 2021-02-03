WASHINGTON, D.C. – In one of his first acts in office, President Joe Biden asked federal agencies to extend the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for millions of Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the eviction and foreclosure moratorium to affected multifamily housing residents through March 31, 2021.
This halt in residential evictions allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend relief to the tens of thousands of Americans who rely on USDA-supported multifamily housing communities.
In a recent Census Bureau survey, 9 million renters (or an estimated 15% of all renters) reported being behind on rent. The same survey showed that about 29% of Black families and 17% of Hispanic renters were behind on rent.
USDA’s Multi-Family Housing Programs provide affordable multi-family rental housing in rural areas by financing projects geared for low-income, elderly and disabled individuals and families, as well as domestic farm laborers. USDA extends its reach by guaranteeing loans for affordable rental housing designed for low- to moderate-income residents in rural areas and towns. USDA also provides grants to sponsoring organizations to repair or rehabilitate housing for needy families and subsidizes rents for low-income tenants who cannot afford to pay their full rent.
