CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate gave initial approval Friday to a bill that would give the Legislature and locally elected bodies more authority over public health orders issued in the state.
Wyoming senators approved Senate File 80 by a 19-8 vote, though the measure will still need to gain two more votes of approval from the body before it could head to the House. If approved by both chambers, the bill would restrict any statewide health order from being in effect for longer than 30 days, unless the Wyoming Legislature convenes and ratifies an extension for 30 more days.
The proposal would also require a 48-hour wait period to allow for public comment before any statewide health order could initially take effect, and counties could choose to opt out of the statewide orders. The bill also would limit the lifespan of any local health orders to 15 days, unless the corresponding elected body – a county commission for a county health order, for example – decides to renew it for another 15 days.
Bill sponsor Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, told his colleagues on the Senate floor that while many pieces of legislation are aiming to restrict or hamper people’s liberties and freedoms, his proposal does the opposite.
“The key point there is we’re kind of powering down (to) let the people in the trenches make their own decisions on what they need to do, instead of us pretending we know better,” McKeown said.
While some lawmakers have been critical of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most prolifically at a protest in front of the state Capitol in early January, most senators during the debate said Gov. Mark Gordon has done a good job navigating the state through the last year. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said with a future pandemic all but certain, the Legislature needs to be careful of the bill’s unintended effects in the long term.
“There are limitations to what we (the Legislature) do well, and dealing with a crisis where you need to have firm and quick action is not one of the things we do well,” Scott said. “We delegate that to the executive branch for good reason.”
However, supporters of the bill argued it was an essential way to restore some checks and balances into the public health order process.
“I’m not so sure our public health officer is an expert on pandemics – and certainly our chief executive is not – so why do we all have to be, if they aren’t?” said Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester. “What we’re talking about here is unbridled, unchecked power that we have conferred upon the executive branch.”
Some senators raised questions about specific portions of the legislation, such as the 48-hour wait period and the requirement that the Legislature convene for an extension. Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, who served as Senate president in 2019 and 2020, said it’s “not necessarily easy” to get the entire body to meet within 30 days for both logistical and constitutional reasons.
Although many had concerns about specific aspects of McKeown’s legislation, others in the body urged their colleagues to advance the bill on its initial vote, then make a decision during its second or third reading. Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, encouraged his colleagues to give the bill more of a chance.
“I’ve got some real concerns that I think many of the members out here have laid out with the current bill, but I also think there are some little gems in here, and I do think we ought to put a jockey on top of that horse at some point in time if we’re going to be in this horse race,” Hicks said. “When we get to the third reading, if we can’t figure out how to do that between the 30 individuals in here, then I think we should vote no.”
Meanwhile, four House bills aiming to reform the health order process in some fashion will be heard by the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee during its meeting Monday.
A separate bill that would establish a task force to review the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic – legislation that has the backing of the governor’s office and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association – awaits an initial vote in the Senate after gaining committee approval this week.