CHEYENNE – After temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections and late-payment charges starting March 16, Black Hills Energy will resume its standard collection processes in Wyoming as of Aug. 10.
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time:
Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customers more predictable bills by averaging the amount they pay each month.
Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customers get back on track. A customer can enter into one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554.
Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from Black Hills employees and customers and match those contributions dollar for dollar. (If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub, and Black Hills Energy will match your gift.)
Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.
211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more.
Additional assistance programs are available in certain areas.