Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...LARAMIE VALLEY, CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY AND EAST PLATTE COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF LARAMIE, CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND. * WHEN...MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&