CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ main lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. will be closed until further notice due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19.
The closure will allow for contact tracing to occur and for the viral incubation period to pass. In addition, the BOPU’s customer service call-in hours will be limited from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Though the lobby is closed, there are multiple payment options available, including:
- A secure drop box located at 2416 Snyder Ave. Account information is needed for processing, and envelopes are available at the dropbox.
- Automatic bank drafts
- Pay by phone at 307-637-6460 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pay by mail
- Pay online
If you have a water or sewer emergency, call 307-637-6471 around the clock. For questions about the city’s trash services, call directly to 307-637-6440.