CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is partnering with the Wyoming Department of Health to test the city’s wastewater for the novel coronavirus genetic signature.
This type of testing acts as a monitoring tool for early warning signs on COVID-19 community-level change at a fraction of the cost of wide-scale surveillance. Testing should also provide near real-time data of any increase or decrease of COVID-19 cases spreading throughout the community. The data and information acquired could provide more timely and focused policy response to the epidemic.
The BOPU currently serves around 75,000 Cheyenne residences with water and sewer services. In the coming weeks, BOPU will be collecting samples from various locations within the wastewater collection system to support the testing efforts.
“We are pleased to see more communities participating in this effort,” State Health Officer Alexia Harrist said in a news release. “We will be trending data over time to monitor how concentration changes and whether it can be used to estimate prevalence in each location.”