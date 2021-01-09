CHEYENNE – Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne officials are sad to have to announce that the Chili Challenge, an annual event typically held in January, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Due to public health orders limiting the size of gatherings, the club is unable to host the Chili Challenge, given the large scale of the event.
The most current health order, effective through Jan. 25, limits indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.
With support from presenting sponsors Kuzma Success Realty and Little America Hotel and Resort, the club’s Chili Challenge brings in an audience of approximately 800 people. Because of the nature of the fundraiser, it is impossible to maintain social distancing and other health requirements.
For now, the Dancing with the Stars event scheduled for May – in addition to events later in the year – will go on.