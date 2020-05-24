CHEYENNE
Wyoming employers to receive workers’ compensation premium credit
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will be issuing premium credits to eligible Wyoming employers enrolled in the workers’ compensation program starting this July.
There are two one-time premium credits – one passed in the 2020 legislative session, as well as Senate File 1002 passed during the recent special session of the Legislature. The second premium credit is intended to help address the financial and economic strain on businesses in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each is an 8.33% credit, for a total of 16.66%, which can be used by employers toward their workers’ compensation premium starting July 1 and applied toward premium payments until June 30, 2021. If not used during that time frame, the opportunity to apply the credit toward premium will expire June 30, 2021.
In order to be eligible for the credit, employers must have made premium payments in calendar year 2019, and are required to be in good standing with the Workers’ Compensation Division on all required workers’ compensation payments as of June 15, 2020.
The Workers’ Compensation Division is aware a letter dated May 15 was mailed to employers who had recently registered in 2019, regarding their qualification for the 2020 Premium Credit. Some of these letters are known to have been sent in error. If you have any questions as to your qualification for the 2020 premium credit or financial balance, contact the Workers’ Compensation Division at 307-777-6763.
New in-state campaign launched to reunite communities, support Wyoming’s economy
As the state of Wyoming begins to ease restrictions and return to a new normal, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, in partnership with the Wyoming Business Council, is launching an in-state campaign to reunite communities and reawaken the local economy.
As an extension of the WY Responsibly platform – a campaign launched in the midst of COVID-19 to encourage people to use social distancing as a time to reflect and stay inspired – WOT and its partners will focus the new messaging on the crucial role residents have during the recovery phase.
“The WY Responsibly platform was created to be an interim approach to the ‘That’s WY’ brand platform,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism, in a news release. “Now, with restrictions easing and new data emerging, we wanted to take our platform to the next level by urging residents to get out and support all local businesses.”
“We have already seen an overwhelming amount of compassionate, creative ways residents are rallying in support of their communities,” said Josh Dorrell, chief executive officer of the Wyoming Business Council, in the release. “As we move into a new normal, Wyomingites should be the first to return to the main streets and mainstays; an important step in reclaiming our local economy.”
WOT and WBC set the campaign to launch just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The month-long campaign will include multiple local radio and TV spots, along with diverse social media components. As the first phase of recovery for Wyoming’s economy, WOT and its partners will continue to evaluate its marketing strategy for the rest of the year.
For more information, visit www.TravelWyoming.com.
OSHA revises guidance on reporting illness in the workplace
To assist employers in protecting their employees from COVID-19, federal OSHA issued a revised memorandum recently that requires employers to more diligently record instances of occupational illnesses, specifically cases of COVID-19.
Both federal OSHA and Wyoming OSHA will incorporate the revision Tuesday, May 26. States bordering Wyoming also will be incorporating this revision. Companies that cross state lines are advised to check with other states in which they conduct business to ensure compliance.
The Revised Enforcement Guidance for Recording Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019, as the memo is titled, requires all businesses that keep OSHA injury and illness logs to conduct good faith efforts to determine if workers’ COVID-19 cases are work-related. Now, under the guidance effective May 26, OSHA has determined that coronavirus is a recordable illness (as a respiratory illness on an OSHA Form 300) and employers must record it if:
The employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19 (as set forth under CDC guidelines);
The employee was exposed to COVID-19 in the work environment; and
The case is recordable under general OSHA standards (results in any of the following: death, days away from work, restricted work, transfer to another job, medical treatment beyond first aid, or loss of consciousness).
“The revision makes it clear that all employers should be looking at positive cases and working through processes to determine if they are work-related,” said Wyoming OSHA Program Manager Karen Godman in a news release. “All industries must evaluate potential COVID-19 illnesses acquired in their workplace, and if they are found to be occupationally acquired, record these cases on their OSHA 300.”
Godman said determining whether an employee contracted COVID-19 at work or elsewhere can be difficult, but she noted employers should make a good faith effort to evaluate positive cases.
Milestones
Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Bob Lampert recently announced new assignments for several of the agency’s top ranking prison officials. Warden Eddie Wilson will be moving to the Cheyenne Central Office from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington at a future date to join the Prison Division administration. Warden Michael Pacheco will move from the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins to WMCI, effective June 15. He will serve with Wilson for a period of up to ninety days prior to Wilson’s move to Central Office. ... Language I/O, a Cheyenne-based software development company, has reached a cybersecurity milestone with its ISO27001:2013 certification, proving that small Wyoming businesses can compete internationally. Language I/O employs 15 people and manages multiple localization contractors throughout the world. Language I/O translates emails, chats, articles and social interactions for customers like LinkedIn, Shutterstock and ConstantContact through customer relationship management systems such as Zendesk, Oracle and Salesfoce. Language I/O offers translations in more than 150 languages.