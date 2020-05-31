CHEYENNE
Business Relief Program rules closer to completion
The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors on Friday adopted the emergency rules created by the Business Council for the first of three Wyoming Business Relief programs.
The rules now go to the attorney general and Gov. Mark Gordon for final approval.
In creating the rules for the Business Interruption Stipend program, Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said, “Everyone in Wyoming thrives when our small businesses thrive, and right now they are fighting to rise to the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 has presented. That’s why we wanted to focus on businesses first.
“We also didn’t want to muddy the waters and make it difficult for applicants to understand the rules and make it difficult to implement the program.”
It is expected Wyoming small business owners can begin applying sometime this coming week for the first of those programs, the Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend.
Business owners are encouraged to have their W-9 form handy, as it will make filling out the simple grant application even easier.
The program is for: For-profit businesses, including sole proprietors; headquartered or primarily operating in Wyoming; who employ 50 or fewer full-time employees; were established on or before the enactment of any applicable public health orders; and can show losses caused by government-mandated public health orders.
Businesses that have not received federal funding and businesses who were required to close will be prioritized.
The Business Council will hold a series of Business Interruption Stipend program webinars for small business owners to explain the application process and answer questions. The other two relief grant programs are expected to launch in early July, and will be preceded by informational webinar opportunities.
SBDC advisers assist agribusinesses seeking economic disaster loans
Wyoming Small Business Development Center advisers across the state can help agribusiness owners applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
SBDC State Director Jill Kline said advisers are helping agribusiness owners prepare for the applications.
Agricultural businesses include those engaged in the production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture and all other farming and agricultural-related industries, according to the SBA.
The program can provide funds and an up to $10,000 advance to businesses experiencing temporary difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local SBDC advisers can be found by going to https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/contact and filling out the form or using the map. Additional information can be found on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s COVID-19 Relief website https://treasury.gov and at the Wyoming SBDC’s COVID-19 webpage at www.wyoming sbdc.org/covid19/.
For more information, contact SBDC regional director Bruce Morse at 307-754-2139.
Milestones
Mark Gillett will take the reins as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s new chief engineer effective June 5. Gillett, who currently serves as assistant chief engineer for Operations, replaces Shelby Carlson, who is retiring June 5. Carlson served as chief engineer from November 2018 to the present. After 29 years of service with WYDOT, Carlson is retiring. WYDOT officials appointed Gillett as the assistant chief engineer for operations in October 2016. As assistant chief engineer for operations, Gillett oversaw all five districts in the field, along with the State Construction, State Maintenance, Highway Safety, Traffic Design/Operations, Equipment and Facility programs in Cheyenne.
From staff reports