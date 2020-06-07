CHEYENNE
Avanti Financial Group set for bank charter application
Avanti Financial Group Inc. recently announced the closing of its angel round of funding, which positions Avanti to achieve required milestones in its process of applying for a bank charter.
The round was led by the University of Wyoming Foundation, with participation from Morgan Creek Digital, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, Lemniscap, Madison Paige Ventures, Malex Enterprises, Susan B. Anthony LLC and others, including Gary Gigot and other individual supporters of the cryptocurrency and fintech industries.
“We are building critical infrastructure for the digital asset industry at Avanti, and the magnitude and mix of our support underscore that multiple camps want to see this infrastructure built,” said Caitlin Long, founder and chief executive officer. “Our round was significantly oversubscribed just from incoming inquiries alone, and I’m especially proud of the broad support Avanti received from Wyoming-based organizations and individuals.”
Philip Treick, chief investment officer of the University of Wyoming Foundation, said, “The Investment Committee voted to invest in Avanti because we see significant growth potential for digital assets, we see an acute need for institutional-quality infrastructure to support this new asset class, and we believe in the ability of Caitlin’s team to deliver it.
“UW has already benefited significantly from cryptocurrency donations but we have faced real logistical challenges in accepting them. We are confident Avanti can simplify and streamline the process for donors making it easier to raise even more money to support UW’s blockchain efforts, including our WyoHackathon, which have already gained UW worldwide recognition. We are also pleased to support a high-profile economic development initiative for the state of Wyoming.”
The University of Wyoming Foundation’s Investment Committee engaged attorneys at Fairfield & Woods P.C. to represent it and other angel round investors, and designated Mr. Treick to fill its seat on Avanti’s board of directors.
Jonah Bank of Wyoming provides $51M in PPP loans
Jonah Bank of Wyoming announced recently that it has processed 460 loans totaling $51,914,250 under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in Cheyenne and Casper support payroll and related costs.
The average loan size was $112,857 as of May 29. The PPP, which was originally launched on April 3 to address economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, provides forgivable, government-guaranteed loans for the nation’s small businesses, which account for roughly 48% of the U.S. workforce.
“As relationship bankers and dedicated members of this community, we are doing everything we can to protect the vibrancy of our small businesses, which serve as the economic engines for our local economy,” Mark Zaback, CEO of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, said in a news release.
According to the SBA summary of loan approvals through May 16, lenders with less than $50 billion in assets accounted for nearly 65% of approved loans – totaling 4.3 million – and more than 62% of the approved dollar amount – estimated at $513 billion since launch of the PPP. Nationwide, community banks have received an average of nearly 200 loan applications through the program ranging in size from less than $50,000 to more than $500,000, according to a recent ICBA survey.
Nominations now open for 2021 BBB Torch Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. Members of the public, community leaders, businesses and nonprofits can nominate outstanding ethical organizations in Northern Colorado and Wyoming for this prestigious award, including their own company.
To be eligible for the Torch Award for Ethics, an organization must:
• Be in business for at least three years;
• Be in good standing with BBB;
• Be free from government action; and
• If a nonprofit organization, be accredited through BBB’s Charity Review process.
This year, businesses or nonprofits that are nominated will be informed of the nomination and invited to complete a Candidate Selection Form. This short questionnaire asks for details about the nature of the business or nonprofit, as well as basic questions about the ethical foundations of the organization.
Each organization will be vetted to ensure they meet the minimum qualifications. Those who pass vetting will then have their Candidate Selection Form reviewed by a Torch Candidate Selection Committee. This committee will select the business and nonprofit candidates who will be invited to prepare a full application for the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics.
Nominations close July 24. To nominate an organization for the Torch Award, including self-nomination of your own business or nonprofit, complete the online nomination form at https://www.bbb.org/wyoming-and-northern-colorado/bbb-torch-awards-for-ethics/entries/nomination/. And for more information about the Torch Awards program, contact Jennifer Hahnke at jhahnke@wynco.bbb.org or at 970-488-2033.
AAA insurance customers receive $37M in refunds
AAA Wyoming has announced $37 million in additional refunds to auto policyholders, complementing the approximately $100 million in refunds announced in April.
This latest announcement represents a 10% premium refund for an additional 46 days, through June 30.
“Our members haven’t been driving as much since stay-at-home orders went into effect, so we’re extending our refund program to reflect that fact,” said Tim Condon, president and CEO of AAA Wyoming. “Longer term, we will work to ensure our members’ auto premiums will fairly reflect their driving behavior and claims frequency.”
In April, AAA Wyoming announced a 20% premium refund for two months after the beginning of widespread shelter-in-place orders (March 16 to May 15). The additional 10% premium refund reflects current and projected driving and claims data as restrictions begin to lift across the country and people begin driving more.