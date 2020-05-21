CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council staff is spearheading the creation of the Wyoming business relief programs and working to ensure a smooth and simple process for Wyoming’s small-business owners.
The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill May 16 that created three grant programs to distribute $325 million of Wyoming’s $1.25 billion allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Business Council’s financing experts are currently working with Wyoming businesses and associations to understand and address specific nuances, write rules, and finalize a process to distribute and track funds.
The Business Council expects to launch the first portion of the grant program and open applications for businesses at the beginning of June. The agency anticipates holding webinars at the end of May to help business owners understand the program, determine whether they qualify and begin applying.
To prepare for any of the programs, business owners can gather the following documents now:
A Certificate of Good Standing from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office
A W-9 Form from the State Auditor’s office. Please ensure the business or personal name; the Employer Identification Number or Social Security number; and the business classification you enter on the form match your latest tax return.
Business owners are also encouraged to register for Business Council media releases to keep up on the latest information on all three programs. Updates will also be posted on the agency’s Facebook and Twitter channels.
The Business Council will work with local partners – economic development organizations, the Wyoming Business Resource Network, Main Street programs, Chambers of Commerce, the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association (WLRA), tourism organizations, etc. – to distribute information and provide support in the application process.