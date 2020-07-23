CHEYENNE – The next two waves of funding under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund, will open to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits in the coming weeks.
Businesses and organizations interested in applying for one or both of these funds should attend an upcoming informational webinar to be better prepared when applications open.
Webinars for businesses are scheduled for 7 a.m. or noon today. Nonprofits are encouraged to attend webinars geared toward their eligibility at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. today. Additional webinars will be held next week for businesses and nonprofits, and will not be separated by type of entity.
Any business or nonprofit can attend the webinars at 8 a.m. and noon on both Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30. Register for the webinars at wyobizrelief.org. Recordings of the webinars will also be on the website following the presentations.
The Relief Fund and Mitigation Fund make an additional $225 million available to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis.