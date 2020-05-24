CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council will host an informational webinar to update agriculture producers on the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) grants at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, via Zoom.
The grant program will help producers who suffered commodity price declines of 5% or more because of supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19.
The webinar will answer questions and provide guidance in the application process.
Presenters include Lois Van Mark, Farm Service Agency, and Jill Tregemba, agribusiness development manager for the Wyoming Business Council. Participants may submit questions in advance to Tregemba at jill.tregemba@wyo.gov.
The meeting will be recorded and made available on the Business Council’s YouTube page a day or two after the event.
Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wbcregister52820. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.